Work on Kammattipadam bund, Mullassery canal in Kerala to be expedited

KOCHI: A meeting of various stakeholders of ‘Operation Breakthrough’, the anti-flooding project, was held on Friday to devise measures to completely prevent flooding in Kochi city. It was decided to speed up the implementation of various projects so as to complete them within a time-bound manner.

Mayor M Anilkumar directed the irrigation department to speed up key projects, including the renovation of Mullassery canal. At the meeting, minor irrigation department officials said that the construction of Mullassery Canal Road has commenced, and that of Kammattipadam bund will be completed when the rain abates.

Also, tenders have been floated to prevent waterlogging at High Court Junction. The plan is to drain rainwater through the Mangalavanam forest.

The mayor informed the attendees that though a report has been submitted to the divisional railway manager, asking the railways to take up the cleaning of railway culverts, the corporation is yet to get a reply. “If we take up the works, there is a risk of damage or mishap to rail infrastructure,” Anilkumar said.

Ernkaulam MLA T J Vinod said that a project has been readied as per the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar to address the frequent waterlogging of Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand. “A sum of Rs 58 lakh has been allotted from the MLA fund to raise the floor level inside the stand by two feet,” he said.

Vinod also demanded the appointment of a subcommittee to study the issues faced by P&T Colony residents at the new flat complex.