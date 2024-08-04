Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs one crore to support Wayanad landslides victims

HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan on Sunday announced a contribution of Rs one crore to support the victims of landslides in the Wayanad district of Kerala.

Chiranjeevi, in a post on X, expressed anguish over the loss of life due to the landslides.

"Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature's fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Ram Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM's disaster relief fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!," Chiranjeevi wrote on X.