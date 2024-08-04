Wayanad landslide brings into focus need for people-centric early warning system

KOCHI: Can landslides be predicted hyper-locally, thereby preventing huge loss of lives? The question becomes pertinent in the wake of the Wayanad landslides amid reports that the authorities may have ignored warnings about an impending disaster following the forecast of heavy rain in Mundakkai, the epicentre of the devastating natural calamity.

While a prediction with precise accuracy is near impossible, experts working on the ground in Wayanad reckon warnings can be issued to the residents in the landslide-prone areas after analysing micro-rainfall data. Along with the micro-rainfall data, close tracking of the cloud movement pattern and an analysis of the wind and its wind speed would go a long way in more accurate and actionable forecasts on landslides, thereby saving lives, say experts.

After the 2019 flood havoc claimed 17 lives at Puthumala in Wayanad, 200 rain gauges were set up across the hill district with the help of local farmers and groups to record micro-rainfall data in a move to prepare the people on rainfall-related havoc. This had an effect when the authorities evacuated people when 55 rain gauges recorded 1,000mm rainfall within a short period in and around Mundakkai. While several houses were destroyed, there were zero human casualties as hundreds of people in the area were shifted to safer places.

This time too, the warnings were issued, but there are criticisms from several quarters that the district administration may not have communicated the dangers to the people effectively. “After the heavy rains and warnings issued, there may have been some complacency among the people as the rains stopped and the sun came out on Monday (it rained heavily that night and the landslide occurred early Tuesday),” explains Deepa C B, assistant director (soil survey), Wayanad.

But after the catastrophic landslide swept away Chooralmala, Attamala, and Mundakkai villages in Wayanad, there will be more focus on this people-centric forecast model.

“Ours is a simple logic. If such a large amount of rain comes in an unstable slope, there are high chances of a landslide. If we can create awareness among the people living in the area, we can shift those people to safer places. Sometimes, a landslide may not occur. But we can predict with 70% accuracy about landslides,” says Dr Suma T R, scientist at the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Kalpetta.

The Hume Centre is playing a crucial role in Wayanad’s community-driven climate monitoring system. Every morning, farmers and other volunteer groups put the rainfall data collected at 7am into a specific WhatsApp group. The data is analysed by the experts at Hume Centre and they provide the forecast/warnings to the district disaster management authority (DDMA). Extremely high rainfall triggered by climate change is the cause of these landslides, says Hume Centre Director C K Vishnudas.