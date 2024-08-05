Malayinkeezhu opens its doors to Wayanad landslide victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Standing with their fellow Keralites who lost everything in the twin landslides in Wayanad last week, residents of Malayinkeezhu have banded together to provide them a roof over their head.

Faced with logistical challenges in taking relief materials to Wayanad, the district administration and local bodies in Thiruvananthapuram began looking for alternative ways to help the victims. ‘Snehathanal’, a project by Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat, was one of the results. Under it, the panchayat residents are making space available in their own homes for the landslide victims. At present, 12 houses have been made available to house the affected persons temporarily.

“Since transporting relief goods to Wayanad is not feasible logistically or financially, we had been seeking alternative ways to help the victims,” District Collector Anu Kumari told TNIE. Malayinkeezhu panchayat president Vasudevan Nair said people voluntarily offered space in their homes to accommodate those affected by the landslide. “At present, accommodation is available in 12 houses. More families have expressed willingness to help,” he said.

One such family, Shelly and Asha, welcomed Aslam Thikodi, Saleena Thikodi and their daughter Amna Sherin, to their home five days ago. Aslam and family hail from Mavoor, located on the Kozhikode-Wayanad border, which also felt the effects of the disaster in Wayanad.

“Last week, Amna called me saying there was no electricity at home due to the heavy rain. There was no food too. Initially, I didn’t realise the severity of the situation. However, later, my husband and I couldn’t find the way to our house, even after searching for two hours. Everything was under water. We climbed a hill and finally located our house only to find it uninhabitable,” said Saleena, adding, “If there is heavy rain, chances are the houses above would fall and land on ours,” said Saleena.