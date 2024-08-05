Support for victims of Wayanad landslides pours in from Ooty

KALPETTA: As news of the devastating landslides in scenic Mundakkai and Chooralmala broke, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and other districts swiftly mobilised resources to provide aid. Support also poured in from beyond the state’s borders, with people organising massive campaigns in their states to collect funds and essential supplies for survivors in Wayanad.

One standout example of this solidarity is seen in Ooty, where a major campaign has been launched to support Wayanad. Above all else, people of Ooty feel a personal connection to Wayanad due to similar landscapes.

Under the campaign, titled ‘We Stand with Wayanad’, a group of youngsters set up a collection point in the heart of Ooty city. Using social media, the group urged people to donate essential products to be sent to relief camps in Wayanad.

“Wayanad is very close to the people of Ooty for multiple reasons. Our place is very similar to Wayanad and is also close to that beautiful place. People in Ooty feel a close association with Wayanad as they share many similarities, including the landscape, tea estates, and coffee production,” said Nawas, one of the coordinators, adding, “The news (of the landslides) came as a shock to us all here.”

People’s response on social media to their campaign has been immense, he said. “In just two days, our collection point was packed with essential goods, including rice, vegetables, bedsheets, sanitary pads, books for the children, the list goes on. Some of the landslide victims are closely associated with some of those working at our collection point,” Nawas said.

He said they also collected money, which they will donate to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund of the Kerala government later. “The video we posted from the collection point got over 2.5 million views. We will continue collecting goods and money to support the people of Wayanad,” he said.