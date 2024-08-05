Supreme Court to reexamine validity of Mullaperiyar lease deed

KOCHI: In a significant order, the Supreme Court has agreed to reexamine the validity of the 1886 lease deed between the princely state of Travancore and the British regime for the construction of the Mullaperiyar dam.

The court agreed to reexamine the case considering the issues raised by Kerala in the original suit of 2014. The July 27 SC order had directed both Tamil Nadu and Kerala to produce the documents within eight weeks. The case is likely to be considered on September 30.

The case gains significance amid growing concerns in Kerala about the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam in the backdrop of the Wayanad landslides.

In the original suit, Tamil Nadu had questioned the Kerala Forest Department’s decision to construct a mega car parking facility at Thekkady, alleging that the area came under the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam.

Though the dam is located in Kerala, Tamil Nadu has the right to operate it under the 999-year agreement signed in 1886, which was renewed in 1970.

The bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih decided to consider Kerala’s arguments in detail, including whether the 1886 lease agreement remains valid in the changed circumstances. Kerala’s argument is that the Maharaja of Travancore had denounced the agreement before deciding to join the Indian Dominion and the agreement is null and void as it was non existent when the Constitution of India was accepted.