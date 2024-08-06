Animals in distress get helping hands in Wayanad

CHOORALMALA : While authorities continue rescue operations to find missing persons in landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, groups like Humane Society International (HSI) India and Arrow are diligently working to provide relief to animals struck by the disaster.

Teams of six to eight members are working tirelessly to locate and aid the animals in distress.

HSI India started its relief efforts in Wayanad on July 31. As of Monday, the organisation has provided relief to 47 animals, including 20 dogs, five cats, and 22 cattle. The rescue operations involve searching the affected areas, gathering information from camp inmates, and collaborating with the NDRF, SDRF, army personnel. They also monitor news channels to track animals’ locations. The HSI team includes seven members — Dr Ratish, Dr Muhammed Sibin, Nayana Scaria, Jaihari A K, Praveen S, Hemanth Byatroy, and Athira.

According to veterinarians Ratish and Sibin, many of the animals were either severely dehydrated, anaemic, starved, or suffering from injuries. “We plan to start long-term rehabilitation efforts, build a permanent evacuation shelter, and continue our disaster risk reduction programmes in Wayanad,” said Nayana.

Meanwhile, Arrow, an all-Kerala animal rescue group, is also active in the disaster area. It has deployed a team of eight people, including doctors.

The team brought in a cat found in critical condition on Monday. After examination, the cat was found to be anaemic and severely dehydrated. The team administered medication and provided first aid, arranging detailed check-ups for the cat. “Once the animals are stable, they will be available for adoption,” said one of Arrow’s doctors.