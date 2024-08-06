Kerala

Wayanad landslides: 53 children died or are missing, schools would start for 600-odd students soon

Two schools, namely VVHSS Vellarmala and GLPS Mundakkai were completely damaged. Measures are on to reconstruct the schools in the township project announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Volunteers prepare graveyard for cremating the unidentified bodies recovered from the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakai at Harrisons Tea Estate, Puthumala.
Volunteers prepare graveyard for cremating the unidentified bodies recovered from the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakai at Harrisons Tea Estate, Puthumala.Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS
Online Desk

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that classes will soon commence in the schools in landslides-hit Wayanad which are being used as relief camps now and financial assistance will be provided to workers affected by the disaster.

The media secretary to the minister Rajeevan told TNIE that nearly 53 children have either died or are missing. The rest, over 600-odd students are presently staying in camps. These children have been provided counselling. The director of general election department is coordinating with the works relating to issuing certificates, providing transportation for children to go to schools and rehabilitating the children.

Two schools, namely VVHSS Vellarmala and GLPS Mundakkai were completely damaged. Measures are on to reconstruct the schools in the township project announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Till the facilities are arranged these children will be accommodated in other schools in the region, Rajeevan said.

According to DySP PL Shyju the death toll in the twin landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30 stood at 213.

schools
Wayanad landslides

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com