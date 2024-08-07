11-year-old boy remains critical after alleged medical error in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health of an 11-year-old child, who was allegedly given the wrong medication for treating fever, remains critical at SAT Hospital. The boy has been on a ventilator since he was brought to the hospital in critical condition on July 30. Doctors have also placed him on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine for the past five days to address low oxygen levels in his blood.

“The doctors recommended ECMO because my son’s heart function was weak, and leaving him in that state could harm his organs,” said Rajesh, the boy’s father. Rajesh, an electrician from Kannammoola, is haunted by the memory of his son’s reaction after receiving an additional injection at the Women and Child Hospital in Thycaud. “My son lurched forward, clutched his chest, and vomited violently. I immediately called for help, and the doctors realised that the nurse had administered the wrong injection,” he recounted.

The boy, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pattom, was initially taken to the hospital on July 29 after feeling unwell at school. He was treated for fever and vomiting, but when his condition did not improve, he was given an IV fluid drip and additional medication the next day. After the drip, a second nurse administered another medicine intravenously.

Meanwhile, the District Medical Officer has suspended two nurses pending an inquiry and has requested an explanation from the nursing supervisor. The State Human Rights Commission has taken notice of the suo motu case and directed the director of Health Services to submit a report by August 21.