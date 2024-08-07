Body recovered in sea near Shirur, identity not confirmed

KOZHIKODE: Raising speculations, a body in an advanced state of decomposition was recovered near the sea in Shirur’s Honnawara by local residents.

It is suspected that the body might be of one of the three missing victims from the recent landslide in Karnataka’s Ankola, including truck driver Arjun from Kozhikode. Upon receiving the information, Arjun’s brother-in-law, Jithin, visited the spot.

A police team including Ankola CI rushed to the site and cordoned it off for evidence gathering. They said that the body is believed to be that of a male.

However, authorities are yet to confirm if the body belongs to a landslide victim. Underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe said that the body was found floating in the sea near Honnavar beach in Shirur.

The fishermen in the region spotted it and later informed the police. However, the coastal police in the region said that the body could belong to a migrant worker who went missing at sea a few days ago. The body was found about 25km away from the landslide-hit National Highway 66.