CMDRF transparent, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; rejects allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid widespread campaigns, especially through social media, against making contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected all allegations of misuse of funds. The CAG has audited the CMDRF and come out with a report that there are no irregularities, he pointed out.

Referring to the ongoing campaigns that the CMDRF doesn’t operate in a transparent manner, Pinarayi said circulating such fake campaigns, especially when the state is dealing with a devastating disaster, is highly condemnable. At a press conference here on Tuesday, the CM said at least some people could be misled by such fake campaigns.

The CMDRF is being operated through an electronic platform. Contributions to the CMDRF come to the account, in the name of the finance principal secretary. The donations are deposited in SBI’s Thiruvananthapuram main branch account and pool accounts in other major banks. The money is given to beneficiaries through bank transfer. Funds cannot be transacted without clearance from the finance secretary. However, he cannot make transactions on his own, as the administration of CMDRF lies with the revenue secretary. Only as per the directive of the revenue principal secretary are transactions carried out. There are clearly laid-down stipulations on the amount that can be sanctioned by the collector, revenue secretary, revenue minister and the CM. Only the cabinet can take a call on bigger amounts.

The CM further said all details related to CMDRF and that of beneficiaries come under the Right to Information Act. “The CAG audits the account every year. The CAG completed its audit from April 2016 to August 2019 and filed its report that there are no irregularities,” he said.

‘NO AMOUNT WAS SANCTIONED FROM CMDRF TO KSFE’

The ongoing social media campaign that D81.43 crore was sanctioned from CMDRF to KSFE for purchasing laptops was termed as fake by the CM. Criticising the same, Pinarayi Vijayan said attempts are being made to mislead the public. The amount was given to KSFE during the Covid period for buying laptops for economically backward students by merging the Vidyasree project and the Vidyakiranam project.