Donate five day salary to CMDRF, Kerala government requests staff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Choosing a consensus path, the state government has appealed to the employees of public sector undertakings and teachers to donate a minimum of five days of salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is hopeful as the employees’ organisations, after his discussions with their representatives, have reached an understanding to donate a minimum of five days salary to CMDRF.

In a carefully executed briefing, the CM did not utter the word ‘mandatory’, which had antagonised a large section of government servants the last time the government demanded a donation. “In the face of an unparalleled disaster, the government employees and teachers have stepped forward. The government’s appeal was received well. The understanding is that at least five days of salary would be donated to CMDRF. If anyone wants to donate more, that can also be done,” he said.

While those who wish to donate the amount together can do so next month, those who prefer to donate in installments can give the first installment next month and the rest over the subsequent two months, the CM said. “The staffer should submit a letter of consent to their department head. The next course of action will be taken through Spark,” Pinarayi said.

Expressing gratitude for the understanding, the CM said it was made possible only because of the employees’ humanitarian attitude and not by succumbing to government pressure.

Meanwhile, pro-Congress State Employees’ and Teachers’ Organisation chairman and NGO Association president Chavara Jayakumar told TNIE that he had informed the Chief Minister’s Office in the morning that any decision to make the donation mandatory would be unacceptable and dealt with legally. “There’s no need to discuss the matter with the Left union as our declared policy is different to theirs. Our discussion was with the CM. We had informed the government of our stand. If they try to make it mandatory, we will challenge it in court,” he said