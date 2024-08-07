Kerala: Arrested Maoist leader Soman tortured by police, alleges human rights organisation JMP

KOZHIKODE: Janakeeya Manushyavakasa Prasthanam (JMP), a human rights organisation, has said that Maoist leader Soman, who was arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad of Kerala police last week, is on a hunger strike inside the high security prison in Thrissur.

In a statement, the organisation said that Soman is protesting against the police torture and action of making him naked.

JMP said Soman has prepared a complaint to the court, and the police said they have emailed it. But it is learnt that the complainant has not reached the court. It was alleged that though Soman was admitted to the Thrissur Medical College, but he was not given proper treatment. JMP further said Advocate P A Shyna was not allowed to see Soman at Medical College, though she had obtained permission from the authorities. The organisation alleged that the state is trying to create another Stan Swamy in Kerala.

Soman, the leader of the Kabani dalam (squad) of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the CPI (Maoist), was arrested from Shoranur last Sunday.