Passenger's hoax threat at Cochin International Airport disrupts Thai Lion Air Flight

KOCHI: A fake bomb threat made by a passenger at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday delayed a Thai Lion Air flight to Bangkok by over two hours and resulted in the accused being taken into police custody.

According to sources, an additional layer of security was in place at the airport ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The passenger, identified as Prashant P S (45), became irked during the security check and shouted at the staff, claiming he had a "bomb in his bag."

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened at Terminal 3 declared the threat as non-specific. However, due to the presence of co-passengers with the same booking reference number (family members), the committee directed that the Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) and aircraft check be conducted after deplaning the passengers.