Spike in amoebic infection cases perplexes health department in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The health department is grappling with a surge in primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases, a development that has perplexed experts. Though the Southwest monsoon is currently on in the state, the state is witnessing an unusual spike in this typically warm-weather infection.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare but severe brain infection caused by amoeba, which usually thrives in extreme temperatures. However, the current climatic conditions in Kerala, characterised by persistent rainfall and resulting cooler temperatures, should have curtailed the proliferation of the amoeba.

Things took a turn for the worse after four youths from Nellimoodu in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis. It’s for the first time in the state that the infection was confirmed in adults and one of them even died of the infection on July 23.

Specialist in infectious diseases Dr Rajesh Kumar said, “We did not expect an increase in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases during the rainy season. Typically, this amoeba proliferates in warmer climates. The current trend is both alarming and unusual.”

Efforts are under way to identify the sources of infection and implement containment measures. Public health advisories urging residents to avoid swimming in freshwater bodies and to maintain strict personal hygiene have been issued.

Experts said that Naegleria fowleri, also known as ‘brain eating amoeba’, the most reported variant of PAM, occurred following exposure to warm, fresh water in lakes and rivers or any stagnant water body during summer. It can also live in hot springs or warm water discharged from industrial plants, poorly maintained swimming pools with minimal or no chlorination and soil. It can even grow in water heaters at temperatures of up to 115° F (46° C) and survive for short periods at higher temperatures.

Naegleria does not live in salt water. When people, usually children or young adults, swim in contaminated water, the amoebas can enter the central nervous system through the nose. When they reach the brain, they cause inflammation and tissue destruction, which usually progress rapidly to death.