Banking panel to meet, discuss loan repayment of Wayanad landslide survivors

KALPETTA: The chief secretary will soon convene an urgent meeting of the state-level banking committee to discuss the issue of the loan repayment of the survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.

Members of the cabinet sub-committee K Rajan, A K Saseendran and P A Muhammad Riyas said that the government has asked private money lending firms to avoid collection of loan repayment at the relief camps. The ministers said that the collection of information on the impact of the landslide is in the final stages. The expert team of the State Disaster Management Authority will visit the affected areas to study the geological peculiarities of the area. Experts from geology, soil conservation, hydrology and hazard analysis will be the members of the committee.

A list of 138 missing people has been published so far. Meanwhile, one more body and three body parts were recovered from the Chaliyar area on Wednesday. Two bodies and four body parts were buried at the burial ground at Puthumala. The teams of the Army, NDRF and the police continued searching in the Soojipara area on Wednesday too. A decision on stopping the search operations will be decided after discussing with all those concerned, including the Army.