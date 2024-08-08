Kerala govt envisages 3-phase project to rehabilitate survivors of Wayanad landslide

CHOORALMALA / KOZHIKODE: The Kerala government is facing a formidable task in rehabilitating the survivors of the Wayanad landslide, who are currently sheltered in 16 camps around Meppadi. The government has to find temporary houses, preferably in Wayanad itself, for a total of 2,225 people from 648 families.
Of the 16 camps, 14 operate in schools, leading to significant disruption in classes. Revenue Minister K Rajan told a news conference at Kalpetta that a three-phased project has been envisaged for the rehabilitation. The government will build transit homes for the victims before they are permanently rehabilitated. Shifting the victims to rented houses or to the houses of their relatives will be the first phase of rehabilitation. A project with the help of the local bodies has been prepared for the first phase and a team will be constituted to ensure that the victims get all the facilities, he said.
Transit home system will be implemented in the second phase of rehabilitation. Freefab technology will be used for the construction at the identified spots. The township project will be in the third phase, the minister said.
Savarama Moideenkutty, a 62-year-old from Mundakkai, expressed her fears about relocating without financial support.
“Officials at Meppadi HSS announced that those interested in rental housing could register, but we fear moving without financial assistance. The government promised six months of rent, but what guarantees do we have? My relatives, survivors of the Puthumala landslide, were only paid for two months,” she said.
For 52-year-old Rukkiya, who has lived her entire life in Wayanad, leaving the district is unimaginable. “We won’t return to Mundakkai or Chooralmala, but leaving Wayanad is not an option. Many of us relied on tourism for our livelihood. What will we do if we leave the district?” she asked.
Similarly, 59-year-old Ganeshan from Mundakkai, who lost six family members in the tragedy, seeks solace away from his birthplace. “I’m ready to move anywhere the government proposes. I don’t want to return to that place again. After living 59 years in the hills, I’m now afraid to look up at the mountains that once sustained us,” he said.
Minister Rajan told TNIE that families from Attamala, Soojippara, Elavayal, and other villages which were not directly affected by the landslides would be sent back to their homes. “We are finding temporary housing setups for the survivors. Currently, we are not looking for houses outside Wayanad. The number of families will decrease when those not directly affected by the landslide return to their houses,” Rajan said.
Meanwhile, residents from Attamala, Soojippara, Elavayal, and other heavily-affected areas are demanding a comprehensive rehabilitation package. “There have been four landslides in our area in the last five years. We are afraid to stay in our houses during the monsoon,” said Soojippara native Blessly.
Meanwhile, Tourism and PWD Minister Muhammed Riyas announced that the government would provide 23 PWD quarters and rest houses to accommodate displaced persons. Additionally, government quarters would be repurposed with this objective.
“To address the pressing need for more housing, the government is exploring the use of rental homes and vacant properties, particularly those offered by expatriates,” the Minister told TNIE.