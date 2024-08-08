Kerala govt envisages 3-phase project to rehabilitate survivors of Wayanad landslide

CHOORALMALA / KOZHIKODE: The Kerala government is facing a formidable task in rehabilitating the survivors of the Wayanad landslide, who are currently sheltered in 16 camps around Meppadi. The government has to find temporary houses, preferably in Wayanad itself, for a total of 2,225 people from 648 families.

Of the 16 camps, 14 operate in schools, leading to significant disruption in classes. Revenue Minister K Rajan told a news conference at Kalpetta that a three-phased project has been envisaged for the rehabilitation. The government will build transit homes for the victims before they are permanently rehabilitated. Shifting the victims to rented houses or to the houses of their relatives will be the first phase of rehabilitation. A project with the help of the local bodies has been prepared for the first phase and a team will be constituted to ensure that the victims get all the facilities, he said.

Transit home system will be implemented in the second phase of rehabilitation. Freefab technology will be used for the construction at the identified spots. The township project will be in the third phase, the minister said.

Savarama Moideenkutty, a 62-year-old from Mundakkai, expressed her fears about relocating without financial support.

“Officials at Meppadi HSS announced that those interested in rental housing could register, but we fear moving without financial assistance. The government promised six months of rent, but what guarantees do we have? My relatives, survivors of the Puthumala landslide, were only paid for two months,” she said.