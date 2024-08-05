Wayanad landslides: What next? Adults worried about future, children want to meet their friends again

MEPPADI: The sense of loss has transformed into a deep melancholy for the survivors of the landslides, especially children. And counsellors are finding it hard to bring them out of their trauma.

“As I was talking to a child last day (Friday), she shared her worries about her best friend. She recalled the colour of the nail polish her friend used, and what kind of chain she was wearing and expressed her hope to find her soon. These kids are the worst affected,” Anjana, a counsellor at St Joseph’s UP School, said as she was sharing her experience of counselling a child who survived the disaster.

Several survivors have been utilising the counselling facilities available at the relief camps, and most of them have similar stories to share and a common fear- what next?

“For some people, it is about the relatives and neighbours they lost. They are also worried about the people who went missing, and most of them wish to see them again at least once,” said another member of the psycho-social support team, adding that adults are also worried about their future. “Adults are more concerned about the future and how to lead their lives. While kids just want to meet their friends again,” she added.

Around 100 counsellors, who are part of different projects, including psycho-social support, adolescent health centres, integrated counselling and testing centres have been camping in Meppadi, Kalpetta, and Chooralmala areas to provide mental and psychological support for the survivors. Also, the state government’s mental health programme - Tele Manas, is available for them. The District Mental Health Centre has also deployed counsellors at the relief camps.

The minds of the people who survived are blank, and they find it difficult to express their emotions. “Though most of them are going through emotional turmoils, they are not crying or expressing their emotions. Their minds are blank, and all they need right now is someone to talk to and share what they experienced six days ago,” Anjana added.