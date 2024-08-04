Wayanad landslides: Landslides natural... can’t prevent them but impact can be minimised

We’ve just witnessed two devastating landslides in Wayanad. What caused them?

Ambili: Many factors influence landslides. Kerala’s terrain, with its tropical humid climate, is prone to landslides. This landslide started at an altitude of 1,500m and later had a sharp drop to 800m. Besides intense soil formation and a sharp slope, the entire terrain is a tectonically active zone, especially towards the northern part. My study of the Chaliyar basin has clearly shown the river exhibiting old-age symptoms (like braiding and delta formation at the confluence with the sea) in the early stages of its course. The presence of a valley in Nilambur in the upper reaches shows signs of tectonic activity. It has been proved that the area comes under Zone-2 for neotectonic activity. This means there are fractures in the rocks that get reactivated under weather conditions (heavy rain).

What symptoms are usually seen in a landslide-prone area?

Ambili: The river is seen braiding here, in its upper reaches. Water always follows gravity. But if the river takes a turn, it is only because of a groove-like structure to facilitate it. During the landslide, the debris came down en masse, breaching the normal course.

What are the characteristics of such a zone?

Ambili: Weather is a major factor in determining landslides in a susceptible area. Other factors are slope, type of soil, structure of rocks, aspect etc. When there is a geological change, all such factors get reactivated. Water has ways to seep out of rocks as springs. But when the rain is heavy and continuous, it goes beyond the capacity of rocks to withhold water. When it crosses the threshold limit, these burst with disastrous effect.

Does human intervention figure in this?

Ambili: Human intervention is not the reason behind this landslide. The rocks couldn’t hold the water due to torrential rain in a place with a high slope.

What kind of human activities contribute to landslides?

Ambili: Quarries are a major contributor. We operate quarries without studying the geology of the area. There are many fractured quarries. The blasting that takes place in quarries will result in rock-fall in other locations. Plantation also contributes to landslides. It should be suited to the location. Plants should be chosen according to the soil and rock types. People have the habit of obstructing first-order streams to prevent them from entering their property. If we block the flow, the water seeps down and exerts pressure, resulting in smaller landslides. The landslides at Erattupetta were due to such human interventions. In Thrissur, we have seen people converting streams into pathways and roads.

Dr Thara, how do you see the current landslides from a disaster-management perspective?

Thara: Human interventions aggravate landslides. This landslide happened in a forest area above a populated area. The township was developed to facilitate plantations. The valley marked by such mono-crop cultivation dilutes the biodiversity required to prevent a landslide. There are large-scale human interventions in the name of promoting tourism. A lineament map gives a picture of rock-fractures beneath the soil. Calamities happen at places with maximum lineaments, the impact of which increases through human interventions.

You spoke about tourist inflow. Have we conducted any studies on the carrying capacity of Wayanad?

Thara: No, we haven’t. Any place with a slope greater than 20 degrees is landslide-prone. In Kerala, more than 50% of places are like that. When we construct multi-storey buildings atop hills, they exert greater pressure because of their weight, and landslides happen. Similarly, cutting the toe-end of the slope to build houses or canals also causes landslides.