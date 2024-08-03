Kerala government plans new 'safe township' for rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala state governmnet is planning to build a a new safe township as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation for the victims of the catastrophic landslide that engulfed the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a new safer area would be identified for constructing the township.

“The government plans to rehabilitate the victims in a comprehensive way. Good planning and labour are needed for completing that task in a speedy way. A large populated area completely disappeared there. Discussions have begun at the administrative level to build a safer new township at a new place.," he said.

"The government would complete this rehabilitation work in an exemplary way by using all its resources. The government would also prepare a very detailed rehabilitation plan soon”, the CM added.

The CM also informed that State Education Minister V Sivan Kutty would reach Wayanad very soon to make arrangements for the continuation of classes for the students at Vellarmala school, damaged by the landslide.

“A large section of students of that school died in the disaster. However, this crisis should not prevent the education of the rest of the students”, the CM said.

The CM also urged weather agencies to ensure that they make changes in their system according to changing times.

"Majority of these tragedies are happening due to high intense rains which the warning agencies are unable to warn in advance. Currently, the experts are relying on global databases and parameters to predict the quantity of the rainfall. But what's happening is that high intense rains occur", he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled the role played by the climate change study centre, Institute for Climate Change Studies where they are supposed to conduct researches and advise the state government to come up with policy decisions.

“Detailed investigations will be conducted to understand the root cause of the Wayanad disaster and develop advanced prediction tools for natural disasters. Adequate human resources and facilities would be ensured at the IFCCS”, the Chief Minister added.