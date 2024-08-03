Kerala government plans new 'safe township' for rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala state governmnet is planning to build a a new safe township as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation for the victims of the catastrophic landslide that engulfed the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a new safer area would be identified for constructing the township.
“The government plans to rehabilitate the victims in a comprehensive way. Good planning and labour are needed for completing that task in a speedy way. A large populated area completely disappeared there. Discussions have begun at the administrative level to build a safer new township at a new place.," he said.
"The government would complete this rehabilitation work in an exemplary way by using all its resources. The government would also prepare a very detailed rehabilitation plan soon”, the CM added.
The CM also informed that State Education Minister V Sivan Kutty would reach Wayanad very soon to make arrangements for the continuation of classes for the students at Vellarmala school, damaged by the landslide.
“A large section of students of that school died in the disaster. However, this crisis should not prevent the education of the rest of the students”, the CM said.
The CM also urged weather agencies to ensure that they make changes in their system according to changing times.
"Majority of these tragedies are happening due to high intense rains which the warning agencies are unable to warn in advance. Currently, the experts are relying on global databases and parameters to predict the quantity of the rainfall. But what's happening is that high intense rains occur", he said.
The Chief Minister also recalled the role played by the climate change study centre, Institute for Climate Change Studies where they are supposed to conduct researches and advise the state government to come up with policy decisions.
“Detailed investigations will be conducted to understand the root cause of the Wayanad disaster and develop advanced prediction tools for natural disasters. Adequate human resources and facilities would be ensured at the IFCCS”, the Chief Minister added.
The CM further informed that the QR code system for UPI transactions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has been withdrawn to prevent fraudulent activities.
The CM said that donations could be made online to CMDRF. The government has also decided to give special charge to the officials at the Finance department under the Finance Secretary to handle the CMDRF fund.
“The details of all the account numbers of different banks were given to receive funds in the portal donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov. The donors could donate funds through online banking, debit, credit cards, UPI or through account number to the CMDRF directly. A receipt could also be downloaded for each donation. For the UPI donors, the receipt would be provided only after 48 hours. It was decided to withdraw the UPI QR code after taking into consideration the chance of fraudulent activities. Instead, donations could be done through the UPI ID given in the portal through Google Pay”, the CM said.
Meanwhile, the government has appointed Joint Land Revenue Commissioner M Geetha to coordinate the offer of help pouring in from different parts of the world.
The government has created an Email ID- letushelpwayanad@gmail - to make contact and communicate with the people who are willing to help with the rehabilitation, the CM said.
A call center would be established to receive calls related to this and three phone numbers are provided to communicate with the officials- 9188940013 ; 9188940014 ; 9188940015.
A senior official in the Land Revenue Commissionerate would be in charge of this call centre.