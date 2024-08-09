Kerala

Wayanad landslides: Search operation includes victims' relatives

Authorities have enlisted victims' relatives in the search effort as the operation pauses for Prime Minister Modi’s visit and will resume on Sunday.
Wayanad landslides
Officials during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area, in Wayanad.(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
PTI

WAYANAD: A major search operation has commenced in Wayanad district to find those still missing after the devastating landslides that struck on July 30. The operation, which began on Friday, involves survivors and relatives of the victims alongside rescue workers.

The landslides, which hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets, have left 131 people unaccounted for. The search was planned as a day-long effort but will conclude at 11 am due to the area needing to be handed over to the Special Protection Group (SPG) in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on Saturday.

Authorities have included four members from each relief camp to aid in locating and identifying missing individuals. The search operation, which is organized into six zones in the disaster-affected areas, will resume on Sunday, according to Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

"We need to end the search operation today due to security reasons, but it will continue on Sunday," Riyas stated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted that the inclusion of relatives in the search team represents a "last-ditch effort" after exhausting all other avenues. The current death toll from the landslides has risen to 226.

The government has mobilized excavators and other equipment, with hundreds of rescue workers participating in the ongoing effort.

Wayanad landslides
Army leaves Wayanad after 10 days of rescue operations
Wayanad landslides
Wayanad landslides: Comprehensive rehabilitation package sought for victims, says Kerala CM
Wayanad landslides
Search operation victims' relatives

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com