Why Buddhadeb saga could be an eye-opener for CPM in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In politics, milestones matter. Being the second-only chief minister from a party that ran the longest serving democratically-elected Communist government in the world, is nonetheless a record, especially in the parlance of Parliamentary politics. Having said that, being known as the last chief minister from a party that ruled for a long 34 years, doesn’t augur well for any politician.

The life and times of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the last Communist chief minister of West Bengal, who passed away on Thursday, could well serve as an eye-opener for the CPM elsewhere in the country, especially in Kerala. At a time when the Left has been going through challenging times, how the Bengal veteran bowed down in 2011 after being in office for 11 consecutive years, can enlighten the Left leaders.

As in Kerala, in WB too, the CPM had surged forward making notable progress through reforms like power decentralisation, Panchayat Raj, protecting the rights of tenants and development of the agricultural sector. The state was moving rapidly to the next phase of progress. The Singur and Nandigram blunders, however, cost dearly, with the 2011 election turning out to be his personal Waterloo.

“Budhadebda was aiming at an industrial uprising, through people’s participation. It could have well addressed unemployment in Bengal. Large scale land acquisition became the state government’s responsibility. The Bengal experience teaches us a valuable lesson that land for any purpose should be acquired, only after taking farmers into confidence,” said

CPM politburo member M A Baby.

It was not Buddhadeb’s decision to go for industrialisation, but the selection of Nandigram, which was most fertile land used for agriculture, for it that turned out to be a big blunder, said political observer Appukkuttan Vallikkunnu. Budhadeb antagonised the peasantry that had always been the backbone of the Communist movement, he said.