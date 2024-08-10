'Centre to extend full support for relief and rehabilitation,' says PM during visit to disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad

KALPETTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that funds will not be a problem for the relief and rehabilitation of the survivors of the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district.
Speaking after the review meeting at the Collectorate conference hall on Saturday, Modi said he has sought a detailed memorandum on the damages from the state government. "The government will act favourably once we get the memorandum," Modi said.
The Prime Minister assured that both the state and the Centre will join hands for the rehabilitation package. Central ministers and officials have already had a round of discussion. " The country and the government are with the survivors. We wish to let the affected know that those affected are not alone," he said.
Recalling his experience as a relief volunteer during the tragedy at Morby in Gujarat in 1979, Modi said he can understand the grief of the survivors. “A long-term project is needed to address the issues related to children, who are victims of the tragedy,” he said.
Chief Secretary Dr V Venu made a presentation on the landslides and the measures taken after the tragedy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, people’s representatives and officials attended the meeting.
Earlier, Modi undertook an aerial survey of the disaster-stricken areas in Wayanad district, following the catastrophic landslides that claimed hundreds of lives and wreaked havoc across several villages. The Prime Minister's visit, aimed at assessing the damage and coordinating relief efforts, began with his departure from Kannur Airport at around 11:15 AM aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.
During the aerial survey, Modi observed the extensive devastation in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimatta-villages that were among the worst hit by the landslides. These regions were shown to him as the origin points of the landslides that resulted in significant loss of life and property. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, and Wayanad District Collector Megha Sree.
The Prime Minister landed at SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta around 12:30 PM, and later to the landslide areas where he was briefed by officials on the scale of the disaster. The officials provided a detailed map of the landslide-affected areas and updated him on the ongoing evacuation and relief efforts. PM Modi spent approximately 50 minutes at the spot and walked on foot, directly assessing the damage and the efforts being made to assist those affected.
Modi personally acknowledged and praised the efforts of the Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery Fire and Rescue teams, who were the first responders at the landslide site. He also expressed his gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, and the forest department for their relentless work in rescue and relief operations.
One of the most poignant moments of the visit occurred when PM Modi met with survivors of the landslide at St. Joseph's Girls Higher Secondary School. Eight survivors, many of whom were still grappling with the trauma of the event, were given the opportunity to share their experiences with the Prime Minister, with the assistance of an interpreter. PM Modi also took time to speak with the medical team at the relief camp, who has been providing both physical and mental health support to the survivors.
In his interaction with officials and survivors, PM Modi described the landslides as a manifestation of nature's "furious form" and assured all necessary support from the central government to help the region recover. The Prime Minister also visited Dr. Moopen's Medical College, where many of the injured are receiving treatment, to offer his personal support and ensure they receive the care they need.
Given the gravity of the situation and the high-profile visit, stringent security measures were in place throughout the Prime Minister's tour. Approximately 1,000 Kerala Police personnel were deployed across the region, from Kalpetta to Meppadi, to ensure a safe and smooth passage for the Prime Minister and his entourage.
After concluding the review meeting and visiting the affected sites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta, from where he took a helicopter back to Kannur Airport, marking the end of his visit to the disaster-stricken region.