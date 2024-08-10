'Centre to extend full support for relief and rehabilitation,' says PM during visit to disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad

During the aerial survey, Modi observed the extensive devastation in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimatta-villages that were among the worst hit by the landslides. These regions were shown to him as the origin points of the landslides that resulted in significant loss of life and property. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, and Wayanad District Collector Megha Sree.

The Prime Minister landed at SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta around 12:30 PM, and later to the landslide areas where he was briefed by officials on the scale of the disaster. The officials provided a detailed map of the landslide-affected areas and updated him on the ongoing evacuation and relief efforts. PM Modi spent approximately 50 minutes at the spot and walked on foot, directly assessing the damage and the efforts being made to assist those affected.

Modi personally acknowledged and praised the efforts of the Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery Fire and Rescue teams, who were the first responders at the landslide site. He also expressed his gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, and the forest department for their relentless work in rescue and relief operations.

One of the most poignant moments of the visit occurred when PM Modi met with survivors of the landslide at St. Joseph's Girls Higher Secondary School. Eight survivors, many of whom were still grappling with the trauma of the event, were given the opportunity to share their experiences with the Prime Minister, with the assistance of an interpreter. PM Modi also took time to speak with the medical team at the relief camp, who has been providing both physical and mental health support to the survivors.