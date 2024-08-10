Fruit bats suspected source of Nipah in 14-year-old from Kerala

MALAPPURAM: The test results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) point out that fruit bats could likely be the source of Nipah infection in the 14-year-old boy who died of the disease in Pandikkad, Malappuram. Recently, NIV tests had identified antibodies to the virus in fruit bat samples taken from Pandikkad.

Following the confirmation of Nipah infection in Pandikkad, a team of experts from the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) under the animal husbandry department, along with a team led by the Malappuram district coordinator of the District Animal Disease Control Project, jointly visited the affected area and collected samples from animals.

A total of 98 samples were collected from various animals such as cows, goats, buffaloes, dogs, cats, and wild boars, between July 22 and 27. These samples were sent to NIHSAD.

On Friday, Sheela Sally T George, chief disease investigation officer at the SIAD, said testing of the samples taken from animals in Pandikkad did not detect the presence of the Nipah virus, indicating that animals in the area are not the source of the infection.

“The presence of Nipah virus was not found in the samples at NIHSAD, leading to the conclusion that the infection was not spread from any of these animals. However, given the detection of Nipah antibodies in bats during tests conducted at NIV, it is suspected that the disease was transmitted to the boy from the bats,” said Sheela. She also advised against feeding domestic animals fruits or other items that have been bitten by bats. The revelations by the friends of the Nipah victim led the NIV authorities to collect samples from fruit bats in Pandikkad. As per the boy’s friends, he had eaten a wild hog plum while exploring an area near his residence with his friends. During the investigation, the health authorities also found the presence of fruit bats in the area.

In tests conducted in previous years, the state health department, in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had identified that fruit bats are the source of the Nipah infection in Kerala. Genomic sequencing showed that the Nipah virus variant found in infected individuals and in fruit bats in the state is identical.