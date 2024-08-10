Hopes high on Modi’s visit for national calamity tag in Kerala

CHOORALMALA : Survivors of the Wayanad landslide see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit as their last hope of having the disaster declared a national calamity. Despite the state government’s request to the Union government for such a declaration, there has been no response yet. The survivors, currently sheltering in relief camps, are eagerly awaiting a positive announcement from the Prime Minister on Saturday.

If the landslide is declared a national disaster, 75% of the funds needed for rehabilitation will be provided through the National Disaster Relief Fund. “We haven’t seen a disaster of this scale in India in recent years. Unofficial reports suggest that over 600 people died in the landslide, and over 2,000 have lost everything. What is causing the delay in declaring this devastating event a national disaster?” asked a survivor.

“We have lost our loved ones, our homes, and our livelihoods. How much longer will we have to live in relief camps or rented houses? Rehabilitating 600 families is no small task. We need the Union government’s support to expedite the process. Everyone here hopes that Modi will understand our plight and declare the landslide a national disaster,” said Jishu G, who lost 11 family members in the tragedy.

Ganeshan, 52, views the PM’s visit as a sign of relief. “If he sees Chooralmala town for himself, Modi will understand the severity of the disaster. There must be a reason behind his decision to visit us, and he wouldn’t leave without making a major aid announcement. This should be nothing less than declaring the landslide a national disaster,” Ganeshan said.

The state government has requested that the Wayanad landslide be classified as an L3 disaster, the most severe category. Officials hope that a decision will be made following Modi’s visit.

MPs from Kerala as well as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have called for increased Central assistance in the Lok Sabha. Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Opposition in Kerala have commended the Centre’s intervention thus far, including the deployment of the army.

Meanwhile, ahead of the PM’s visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) conducted security searches in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom. The exact schedule of Modi’s visit has yet to be confirmed.