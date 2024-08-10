Kerala seeks Rs 2,000 crore central aid for rehabilitation of landslide victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Wayanad, Kerala has sought an urgent central package of Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims. The state made the demand in front of the central team that visited the landslide-hit region on Friday.

Cabinet sub-committee members and ministers A K Saseendran and P A Mohamed Riyas told reporters that the government will soon start measures to rehabilitate people living in relief camps.

About 125 houses, including government quarters, have been identified for the purpose, and once the district collector’s inspection is over, people can move, they said.

They said the government has sought Rs 2,000 crore from the central team for immediate rehabilitation work.