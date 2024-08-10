Unconventional educational spots in Europe attract Malayalis

KOLLAM: In recent years, an increasing number of Malayali students has been opting for unconventional study destinations, moving away from traditional choices like the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. Countries such as Germany, France, Malta, and Poland are gaining popularity among Kerala’s youth as they promise quality education at a fraction of the cost.

According to a source at the Ministry of External Affairs, as of 2023, Germany hosts 33,759 Malayali students. That year, 2,003 students traveled to Germany for their education, while 500 went to Poland, 198 to Malta, 101 to Denmark, and 52 to Sweden. Additionally, 700 students from Kerala chose France for their studies. The most sought-after courses in these non-English-speaking countries include engineering, medicine, management, social studies, law, and science. Business schools in these nations are also offering master’s and diploma courses in big data and artificial intelligence, which have gained traction among Malayali students.

Take the case of Samuel A, hailing from Ernakulam, who chose to pursue a BSc. in Nursing in Malta. He left last year and has been studying in a public university there for the past 10 months. He cites the Mediterranean country’s vibrant culture and promising job prospects as key factors in his decision.

“In Kerala, nursing graduates often face low starting salaries, typically under Rs 10,000. Even with experience, earnings rarely exceed Rs 20,000 for us. Malta offers a different reality. Here, I see opportunities for career growth and a better quality of life, despite the high cost of living,” Samuel said.

While the US and the UK have traditionally been top destinations for higher education, there is a noticeable shift among Kerala’s students towards European countries. Enrollment in Germany, Poland, France and Denmark is increasing as students recognise the unique benefits these nations offer.

Dens Mathew, a 23-year-old from Kannur, originally planned to pursue a master’s degree in finance in the UK or Australia. However, high costs and complex visa processes led him to France, where he is now studying for a master’s in big data. “I attended several IELTS and spoken English classes with plans for the UK or Australia. But the expenses were overwhelming, and the admission process was tedious. My university in France charges just Rs 10 lakh, offers courses in English, and allows me to travel across Europe, including Britain. This improves my job prospects, so France quickly became the obvious choice,” Dens explained.