THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The players’ auction ahead of the inaugural Kerala Cricket League (KCL) saw four players securing contracts worth over Rs 7 lakh each. M S Akhil emerged the costliest buy in the auction held at Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, with Trivandrum Royals acquiring the all-rounder for Rs 7.4 lakh.

Thrissur Titans spent Rs 7.2 lakh on wicketkeeper-batter Varun Nayanar. Manu Krishnan went to Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs 7 lakh, while Salman Nizar was picked up by Calicut Globstars for the same amount. In category C, all-rounder M Nikhil with a base price of Rs 50,000, was sold for Rs 4.6 lakh to Calicut Globstars. The auction featured 168 players in three categories with different base prices. Category A includes players who have played in the IPL and Ranji Trophy, with a base price of Rs 2 lakh. Category B includes players who have participated in CK Nayadu Under-23, Under-19 state, and Under-19 Challenger tournaments, with a base price of Rs 1 lakh.

Category C includes Under-16 state, university players and club cricketers with a base price of Rs 50,000.

Notably, seven players from Category B were sold for amounts higher than the base salary of Category A, with all-rounder Akshay Manohar fetching the highest price of Rs 3.6 lakh in category B. He was acquired by Thrissur Titans.

A total of 108 players bought by franchises

A total of 108 players were bought by the franchises. All 31 players in Category A were acquired, while 21 out of 43 players in Category B and 56 out of 94 players in Category C found new teams. Icon players selected earlier include P A Abdul Basith (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Alappuzha Ripples), Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans), and Rohan S Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars). The icon players will get 10% more than team’s costliest buy.

The auction was moderated by sports presenter Charu Sharma and was broadcast live on Star Sports 3 and the OTT platform FanCode.

The Kerala Cricket League matches will be held from September 2 to 19 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. KCL will be officially launched on August 31.