In Wayanad, PM vows all support to rehabilitation

KALPETTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the landslide-ravaged areas of Wayanad on Saturday and promised all support in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Stating that the Centre will stand with the state government in the rebuilding process, the prime minister said funds will not be a constraint for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the devastating landslides that shattered Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages.

The prime minister, who undertook an aerial survey of the disaster-stricken areas, later visited the landslide spots at Chooralmala and Mundakkai. He walked through some of the affected areas for a closer look at the devastation. He also met survivors at a hospital and a relief camp in Meppadi, lending an ear to their concerns.

“The country and the government are with the survivors. We wish to let the affected people know that they are not alone,” he said after the review meeting at the collectorate conference hall in Kalpetta.

Modi said he has sought a detailed memorandum from the state government on the extent of damage and loss. “The Central government will act favourably once we get the memorandum,” Modi said. The prime minister assured that both the state and the Central governments will join hands for the rehabilitation package. Central ministers and officials have already had a round of discussion with the chief minister and the state officials.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has requested the PM to provide financial help to rehabilitate the survivors. In a statement, he said a note in this regard has been handed over to the prime minister.

At the review meeting, Modi recalled his experience as a relief volunteer during the tragedy at Morbi in Gujarat in 1979. He said he can understand the grief of the survivors. “A long-term project is needed to address the issues related to children who are victims of the tragedy. I hope the state government will consider this too,” he said. Modi said he has been in contact with the state government ever since the disaster and that all the arms of the Central government were mobilised in the rescue and relief operations.