Is Kerala witnessing a growing gun culture?

KOCHI: The recent incident in which the Alappuzha police seized an airgun from the house of a Plus-1 student who assaulted his classmates with the weapon in a government school in Alappuzha Municipality on Tuesday has heightened concerns about the increasing frequency of gun-related crimes in the state. While gun violence was once rare in Kerala, numerous recent cases involving pistols and airguns have raised questions about whether a ‘gun culture’ is slowly emerging. Earlier, barely two weeks ago, on July 27, a woman was shot in her hands at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Interestingly, a woman doctor, who fled the scene in a car, was later arrested.
Police reports indicate that three people recently lost their lives due to gun violence, and there have been 10 reported incidents in the past year. In 2022, five such attacks were recorded. Airguns, commonly used for sports and self-defence, are easily accessible and do not require a licence, making them attractive for criminal activities. Most airguns are sold online, complicating efforts for authorities to track down gun owners. While there has been an increase in the sale of airguns, it is not yet considered rampant, according to sources.
The cost of an air gun ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000. A licence is required for air rifles generating more than 20 joules of energy, but airguns of .177 caliber, standard for national and international competitions, do not require a license, although they are still subject to the 20-joules restriction. Although airguns are generally non-lethal, close-range use can be fatal.
Kochi City Police Commissioner S Shyam Sundar told TNIE that the emerging gun culture is a thing of concern, despite it not escalating. “In the recent shooting at a bar in Kochi, the entire team was arrested. They procured the country-made gun from Bihar,” he noted. In February, a person opened fire with a pistol at the Hotel Edassery Mansion Bar near Kaloor late at night injuring two employees.
“Country-made guns known as ‘pancha’ come from Bihar. Gangs source these weapons through their channels. However, the police have implemented full-time surveillance on these gangs,” added Shyam Sundar.
Meanwhile, Dr C J John, a psychiatrist in Kochi, pointed out a growing culture of aggressive and violent reactions in response to frustration or conflicts in the state. “The gun-related incidents could be seen as part of several manifestations of this trend. Violence by youths is on the rise, and youth organisations are ignoring this dangerous trend. Airguns are unrestricted and can be easily procured,” he said.
MAJOR FIRING INCIDENTS
July 28: A woman was shot with an air gun allegedly by another woman who came in the guise of delivering a courier near Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram. Forty-one-year-old Shimi, an employee of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), was attacked by a masked woman, according to her family members. Shimi was shot in her hands by the assailant who later fled the scene.
March 29: Robin Roy, 39, of Thiruvannur in Kothamangalam was arrested for firing an air gun at Nidhin Lal, 34, of Muttom in Idukki. Nidhin works as a manager at Godson Enterprises which manufactures steel windows and door frames at Keerampara in Kothamangalam, while Robin runs an ayurveda massage centre in a rented house near the firm. Robin had a squabble with Nidhin which later culminated in the firing.
February 11: A customer opened fire at the Hotel Edassery Mansion & Bar near Kaloor with a pistol late in the night, leaving two employees injured. The incident took place during an altercation. A four-member gang came to the bar and had an altercation on the road in front of the main gate. When the bar manager questioned this the gang assaulted him and two other employees tried to intervene. Then, one of the gang members fired his handgun at them causing injuries.
56 cases in 2024
As per the latest figures with Kerala Police, 56 cases were registered under the Arms Act up to May this year. In 2023, it was 121 cases and 122 in 2022.