Is Kerala witnessing a growing gun culture?

KOCHI: The recent incident in which the Alappuzha police seized an airgun from the house of a Plus-1 student who assaulted his classmates with the weapon in a government school in Alappuzha Municipality on Tuesday has heightened concerns about the increasing frequency of gun-related crimes in the state. While gun violence was once rare in Kerala, numerous recent cases involving pistols and airguns have raised questions about whether a ‘gun culture’ is slowly emerging. Earlier, barely two weeks ago, on July 27, a woman was shot in her hands at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Interestingly, a woman doctor, who fled the scene in a car, was later arrested.

Police reports indicate that three people recently lost their lives due to gun violence, and there have been 10 reported incidents in the past year. In 2022, five such attacks were recorded. Airguns, commonly used for sports and self-defence, are easily accessible and do not require a licence, making them attractive for criminal activities. Most airguns are sold online, complicating efforts for authorities to track down gun owners. While there has been an increase in the sale of airguns, it is not yet considered rampant, according to sources.

The cost of an air gun ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000. A licence is required for air rifles generating more than 20 joules of energy, but airguns of .177 caliber, standard for national and international competitions, do not require a license, although they are still subject to the 20-joules restriction. Although airguns are generally non-lethal, close-range use can be fatal.

Kochi City Police Commissioner S Shyam Sundar told TNIE that the emerging gun culture is a thing of concern, despite it not escalating. “In the recent shooting at a bar in Kochi, the entire team was arrested. They procured the country-made gun from Bihar,” he noted. In February, a person opened fire with a pistol at the Hotel Edassery Mansion Bar near Kaloor late at night injuring two employees.

“Country-made guns known as ‘pancha’ come from Bihar. Gangs source these weapons through their channels. However, the police have implemented full-time surveillance on these gangs,” added Shyam Sundar.