KSEB focuses on hydroelectricity to address growing power consumption in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is prioritising the development of additional hydroelectric projects to address the state’s increasing power consumption. The board is considering projects such as the Idukki Golden Jubilee Hydroelectric Project (800 MW), Letchmi HEP (240 MW), Sabarigiri Extension Scheme (450 MW), and 12 small hydroelectric projects (92 MW). However, obtaining environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has become a major challenge in the aftermath of the Wayanad landslides.

With the cost of power purchased from power exchanges exceeding `7 per unit, KSEB officials are emphasising the importance of tapping into hydro projects. One of the limitations of major hydel and Pumped Storage Power Hydro is the lengthy timeframe of 7 to 15 years required to complete such projects. Despite the current power requirement being 30,083 MU this fiscal year, KSEB officials are projecting a demand of 38,636 MU by 2029-30. With the Wayanad landslides in mind, the board anticipates stringent conditions for environmental clearance from the Centre, including the requirement of three seasonal data sets.

Highlighting the advantages of hydro projects, a senior KSEB official told TNIE that they are classified as green energy and are eligible for carbon credits, receiving international recognition, including from the UN. However, the official also acknowledged that obtaining environmental clearance for hydro projects in forest areas presents a significant obstacle. “However, if the projects cover forest areas, obtaining environmental clearance from the Centre is going to be a tough task,” the official said.

The KSEB has put forward proposals for three major hydro projects, 13 small hydro projects, and 9 Pumped Storage Power projects. The pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Idukki Golden Jubilee hydro project has been approved, and the Detailed Project Report is currently being prepared. Similarly, the PFR for the Sabarigiri Extension Scheme, designed to produce 450 MW of power, has been completed by Water and Power Consultancy Services under the Union Ministry for Jal Shakti, with approval pending.

Projects being considered