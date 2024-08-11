Mohanlal's 'Barroz' lands in legal trouble over plagiarism, copyright violation

A native of Alappuzha, George currently resides in Germany. He said in the legal notice that his novel ‘Maya’ was published in 2008. The theme of the novel was based on a myth prevalent in the Fort Kochi area about a ghost referred to as Kappiri Muthappan who eventually became a demigod. Kappiri Muthappan is believed to be an African slave who was killed by his Portuguese master for guarding the latter’s treasure before he fled to Portugal. The belief was that the slave’s spirit would guard the treasures till a descendant of the master arrived and received them.

In his novel ‘Maya’ George brings to life an eighteen-year-old girl Maya as the heiress of the treasure as she is the only person who can see the Kappiri Muthappan. The slave also recognizes the girl as the heiress of the treasure.

George alleged that a copy of the novel was given to a friend and it was told that the same was handed over to TK Rajeev Kumar. Only, recently it came to George's notice that the theme of the film ‘Barroze’ is strikingly similar to his novel ‘Maya’. The notice said he found out from websites that there was an absolute violation of copyright. He also found out that the film, according to its makers, is based on a novel by Jijo Punnose. He also found the novel ‘Barroze: Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure’, on Jijo Punnose's blog. However, such a novel was not found on the market. Reading the five chapters published on the website, he found absolute similarity his novel Maya, in the story and characters.

Some of the similarities that he came across are - the creation of a girl character as a counter figure to the ghost, the aspect that only the girl can see the ghost, the girl is the heiress of treasure, and mention of protests against the event by radical elements right from the start in both stories, the notice pointed out.