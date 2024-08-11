‘Objective history impossible... the question is, what are you partial to?’

Cultural historian and noted educationist Rajan Gurukkal knows what is plaguing Kerala’s education system and has often courted controversy with his opinions regarding the reforms needed in the sector. Currently vice-chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, Gurukkal shares with TNIE his views on reforms required in higher education, why it’s high time the four-year undergraduate programme was rolled out, lessons we should learn from history, and why he doubts Shankaracharya was a Keralite. Excerpts.

Reforming the higher education sector is a focus area for the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. What are your views on the reforms introduced?

True. We are working towards that goal. Reforms are being introduced from the top, but the preparedness for them should evolve from the base. There is a lack of learning culture among students as learning has become exam-centric. A culture of engaged learning that increases the student’s self-confidence and self-esteem needs to be cultivated. We should understand that our children are going out into a global environment after completing a course. Education itself is now part of a global industry. In that scenario, if we speak about panchayat-level aspects, it won’t be appropriate.

Three commissions were appointed by the government to recommend reforms in the higher education sector. How much progress has been made in implementing those recommendations?

One such reform was the introduction of a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP). This is not merely an extension of the existing three-year course into four years but a thorough overhaul. Both teaching and learning cultures are set to change. A teacher should be a scholar who facilitates the learning culture of students.

When you speak of teachers being scholars, we are talking about teachers who have secured jobs in aided institutions after giving huge donations...

(Smiles) We need teachers who can put what we said earlier into practice.

There is a view that proper groundwork hasn’t been done to equip teachers to embrace the reform…

That is not true. Teachers were being trained in outcome-based education, digital technologies, course designing, and specifically, in FYUGP details. They were given the Curriculum Framework a year ago through the public domain. But they hardly have the patience to read it. Anyway, nothing can be implemented after full preparation. FYUGP is an uncharted path. You start walking and then it becomes the path.

Teachers say that it is too early. So the question is: when are you going to prepare yourself? At the same time, there is a section of teachers, who are alumni of reputed institutions such as IITs, willing to accept the reform. But they are not appointed to the Board of Studies as they are juniors or because of their non-affiliation to teachers’ unions. Unfortunately, everything works in a trade union culture. I am not being disrespectful when I say trade unions.