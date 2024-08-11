Rashtrapati Bhavan’s photo archive gets AI boost

KOZHIKODE: The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Digital Photo Library (DPL) has gone through a significant transformation with the integration of advanced AI technology by Premagic, a Kerala-based startup. This enhancement is poised to revolutionise the way historical presidential photographs are archived and accessed, offering a new level of efficiency and precision, thanks to the three co-founders of Premagic who are the brains behind this initiative.

The DPL, which currently houses an extensive collection of images from official events dating back to 1994, will now feature AI-powered instant retrieval capabilities, a first in the library’s history. This move will greatly benefit foreign dignitaries and visitors, who will be able to access their photographs with unprecedented ease, eliminating the need for laborious searches through the vast archives. Moreover, the library is on track to expand its accessible records to include photographs that date back to as far as 1949, further enriching its repository.

Premagic’s involvement with Rashtrapati Bhavan underscores the company’s capability to meet the security and operational standards required by one of India’s most revered institutions. This collaboration not only highlights the role of artificial intelligence in modernising historical archives but also marks a significant achievement for the tech firm.

Anup Mohan, founder of Premagic, said, “Rashtrapati Bhavan’s IT cell happened to attend one of the events conducted by Premagic in New Delhi during the Digital India. They studied and experienced our AI-powered face recognition. Later, they approached us and gave us the work. We developed a custom-made product for them, which was handed over to the PM’s office.” The work that will appear on the official website and mobile application of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was inaugurated on July 25 by the President.

He further said, “We are honoured to partner with Rashtrapati Bhavan in this initiative. Our AI technology is designed to provide seamless and efficient access to historical records, ensuring that the legacy preserved in these photographs is easily accessible to all.” Premagic is the brainchild of three Keralities including Anup Mohan, Mevin Chirayath and Anenthu Vishnu.

As Rashtrapati Bhavan continues to expand its digital initiatives, the integration of Premagic’s AI technology is seen as a major step forward in the preservation and accessibility of India’s historical records.