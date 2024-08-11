Resettlement: Five-member panel to assess preps in Wayanad

KALPETTA: In a press conference, Cabinet sub-committee members K Rajan, P A Mohamed Riyas, A K Saseendran and O R Kelu said that a five-member committee headed by Wayanad District Collector D R Meghashree has been formed to assess the arrangements for temporary rehabilitation of those staying in the relief camps following the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslides. The committee has been constituted with the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department, a Deputy Collector, the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department as members and Vythiri Tehsildar as the Convener.

The Local Self-Government Department has identified 41 buildings and the Public Works Department has identified 24 structures for temporary rehabilitation. These 65 buildings are ready to be occupied. Various local bodies in the district have also identified 286 houses that can be rented out. It has been decided to find rental homes in six local government bodies namely Meppadi, Mooppainad, Vythiri, Kalpetta, Ambalavayal and Muttil.

The five-member committee will check whether these buildings are habitable and have the necessary facilities. The ministers also informed that a five-member expert team consisting of John Mathai, a senior scientist at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, will visit Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Punchirimattom and Attamala on August 19 to assess the post-landslide situation and disaster risk.