Veteran IUML leader, former minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away at 71

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty K (71) passed away at his residence in Tanur on Sunday. He served as the Minister of local self-government in the 2004-06 Oommen Chandy cabinet.

He was elected as a member of the legislative assembly from Tanur in the 1992 by-election and later from Tirurangadi in 1996 and 2001. During the final years of his life, he was the chairman of the IUML state committee's environmental protection committee.

He also held positions such as the state secretary and vice president of the IUML. He also held the position of the chairman of the IUML's local self-government board. He served twice as the president of Tanur panchayat. Additionally, he served as the president of the IUML Tanur constituency, president of the Malappuram district Swatantra Thozhilali Union, and chairman of the public works standing committee of Malappuram district panchayat. He was also the long-time President of the Tanur Vadakkeppalli mahal.

IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that his passing is a great loss to the party. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences.

"His passing is a great loss to society. He was a prominent political leader who made a notable presence both as a minister and as a member of the legislative assembly. He took care to incorporate literary value along with social value into the assembly debates," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also remembered that he consistently raised his voice in the assembly for the interests of his community and the people he represented.