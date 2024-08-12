Acts of kindness shine at Meppadi relief camp as volunteers tailor hope

MEPPADI: The relief camp at Meppadi High School witnessed a heartwarming scene on Thursday when Shruthi M., a local resident, volunteered to alter clothing for survivors.

Armed with a borrowed sewing machine, Shruthi arrived at the camp to ensure that the clothes provided to the displaced families were a better fit. She was soon joined by Remya Manoj, a survivor from Chooralmala who had worked as a tailor before the disaster.

Shruthi learned from relatives in the camp that the clothing they received was often too large, forcing many to reuse the same garments repeatedly.

"I have many relatives from Chooralmala. Some didn't survive the devastating landslides, and others are now in the relief camp at Meppadi. A few of the women came to my house to bathe and told me that the clothes they received at the camp didn't fit, so they were wearing the same ones over and over. That's when I decided to do something small to help," Shruthi explained

Seeking permission from the local Kudumbashree, Shruthi borrowed a sewing machine from a friend and set out for the camp. "When I arrived, I visited each room to let the survivors know I'd be there for two days, ready to help with any alterations. Remya came to me to alter her own clothes, and we started working together from that point on," Shruthi added.

For Remya, sewing became a therapeutic escape from the trauma of that fateful night. "For days, we've been sitting idle in this camp, and the memories of that horrible night keep haunting me. When I started sewing again, I found some relief. It helped me shift my focus away from the disaster. I plan to keep working with Shruthi from now on," Remya shared.

Inspired by their dedication, an NGO has promised to donate a sewing machine to both Shruthi and Remya for use at the camp. The pair plans to continue their service until the camp closes, bringing comfort and dignity to those who have lost so much.