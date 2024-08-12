After Nirmala College row, two parents demand namaz space at school in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Yet another incident involving a demand for a separate space for namaz in an educational institution run by the Catholic Church in Kerala has kicked up a storm. The latest incident happened at Paingottoor St Joseph Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam district.

According to Biju Parayannilam, president of the Catholic Congress, two parents approached Sr Deepthi, the school principal demanding a space for their children to offer namaz.

"However, when the principal refused, they then demanded that their children be allowed to go to the mosque every day during the namaz times," he said.

"The principal was right in refusing their demand since it would have affected the school's discipline. The students have been allowed to go for namaz on Fridays. After discussions, one of the parents relented and decided to abide by the school's decision. But the other parent has been standing adamant," says Biju.

After coming to know about the incident, the diocese Vicar General Monsignor Pius Malekandathil and the Catholic Congress came out strongly against the demand and voiced their support to the school. They held a meeting with the principal, parish vicar Fr James Vararapalli and Fr Jacob Rathappalli.

A similar incident happened on July 29, at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College. when a group of female students approached the college principal demanding a space to offer namaz on Fridays since the mosque didn't have a separate area for women.