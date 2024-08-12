Amid tight security, ‘bomb’ alarms become headache at Kochi airport

KOCHI: “Is there any bomb in my bag?” This remark by a 42-year-old Bihar man during a routine bag check at the Kochi airport led to his arrest on Sunday, even as a rise in false bomb threats at the airport in recent times has raised concerns.
With airport security being tightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations, even vague threats have prompted the airport security team to take immediate action. Last Wednesday, a Thiruvananthapuram native, who is a businessman based in Africa, was apprehended for shouting at the staff and claiming that he had a “bomb in his bag”. He was set to fly on a Thai Lion Air flight to Bangkok.
Earlier, on June 25, a 29-year-old man from Malappuram was arrested after raising a bomb hoax, after he grew frustrated with the airline’s refusal to reschedule his flight as his child took ill after consuming food from the airport.
Over the past two years, 22 cases related to bomb threats have been registered.
“Except two, the rest of the cases were either vague or false threats,” said a senior officer with the Kochi airport.
He noted that most of these hoaxes stemmed from frustration with the security system or deliberate pranks to gain attention. “If not classified as threats or pranks, such incidents should be seen as non-cooperation,” he added.
The officer emphasised that raising awareness on proper behaviour in high-security areas like airports and reducing casual remarks during check-ins could significantly reduce these negative trends.
“As part of our strict security measures, we can’t ignore any threat. Whenever a potential threat is identified, we immediately take action and report it to the appropriate authorities, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad,” said a CISF official.
She added that beyond raising security concerns, these incidents also cause inconvenience to other passengers due to flight delays.
On the growing concern over bomb hoaxes, former Police Complaint Authority chairman Justice K Narayana Kurup said, “Strict measures including imprisonment, hefty fines, and travel bans should be enforced against those involved in these cases. Without such actions, these ‘cruel jokes’ will persist in one form or another.”
He also emphasised that such law enforcement would help cultivate a genuine sense of responsibility among passengers. Additionally, he pointed out that these negative trends are emerging due to a persistent lack of security awareness, underscoring the need for zero tolerance on security issues.
Flier arrested after bomb remark
The 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning after casually mentioning ‘bomb’ during a routine security check. Manoj Kumar, of Patna, was apprehended by the Nedumbassery police after being detained by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) for making an alarming comment to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint.
He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for threatening another person with harm to their body, reputation, or property, as well as under the Kerala Police Act 2011 for spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, said a police officer.
The incident occurred at 6.40am. Manoj was scheduled to fly to Mumbai on Air India flight AI 682.
At the security counter, Manoj asked a CISF unit inspector, “Is there any bomb in my bag?” That prompted the airport security team to alert the BDDS, leading to a thorough inspection of his checked baggage and the cabin. After the inspection revealed no threat, Manoj was handed over to the local police for further investigation, said the airport authorities.
The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened at 7.25am to evaluate the situation and classified the threat as ‘non-specific,’ meaning it was not credible but still required a full security response. The BTAC concluded its proceedings by 8am, and the flight departed on time, Kochi airport said in a statement.
