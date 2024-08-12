Amid tight security, ‘bomb’ alarms become headache at Kochi airport

KOCHI: “Is there any bomb in my bag?” This remark by a 42-year-old Bihar man during a routine bag check at the Kochi airport led to his arrest on Sunday, even as a rise in false bomb threats at the airport in recent times has raised concerns.

With airport security being tightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations, even vague threats have prompted the airport security team to take immediate action. Last Wednesday, a Thiruvananthapuram native, who is a businessman based in Africa, was apprehended for shouting at the staff and claiming that he had a “bomb in his bag”. He was set to fly on a Thai Lion Air flight to Bangkok.

Earlier, on June 25, a 29-year-old man from Malappuram was arrested after raising a bomb hoax, after he grew frustrated with the airline’s refusal to reschedule his flight as his child took ill after consuming food from the airport.

Over the past two years, 22 cases related to bomb threats have been registered.

“Except two, the rest of the cases were either vague or false threats,” said a senior officer with the Kochi airport.

He noted that most of these hoaxes stemmed from frustration with the security system or deliberate pranks to gain attention. “If not classified as threats or pranks, such incidents should be seen as non-cooperation,” he added.