Efforts to classify & license pig farms in Kerala drag on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The move to classify and license pig farms in Kerala, which manage approximately 1,800 tonnes of food waste generated daily, is dragging on. It is learnt that only 10% of the approximately 12,000 pig farms in the state have received approvals from the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) and the Pollution Control Board (PCB).
Though an expert committee was constituted with members from the animal husbandry department, local self-government department (LSGD) and the PCB to formulate proper guidelines to legalise the farms, not much progress has been made.
Many LSGIs across the state are dependent on pig farms for the disposal of food waste in the absence of waste treatment infrastructure. However, the government has failed to streamline and regulate pig farms and LSGIs’ waste management. That has led to the mushrooming of agencies and service providers and their incursion into the state’s waste management system.
According to the Pig Farmers’ Association (PFA), Kerala, the industry -- with an annual turnover of Rs 2,155 crore -- provides direct jobs to around 55,000 people and indirectly benefits one lakh people in the state. “We have been urging the government to provide proper licence and clearance for the farms. Last year, in July, the government set up a panel to come up with guidelines to provide classification and licence for pig farms but the efforts are yet to reach fruition,” PFA state secretary K Bhasi told TNIE.
He said the industry is playing a key role in waste management as the farms use food waste to feed pigs.
“Setting up infrastructure to manage 1,800 tonnes of biowaste daily would require at least Rs 1,000 crore, along with other operational costs. The state government should take steps to protect our industry by ensuring a steady supply of the food waste required for each farm,” Bhasi said.
He also said that the government’s decision to set up waste treatment plants would adversely affect the industry, he said. It is learnt that the industry has around 5,000 medium and large pig farms, besides around 7,000 small-time farmers. The sector generates an annual revenue of around Rs 882 crore from meat production alone. Revenue is also generated from the production of organic fertilisers and biogas.
Regulations, licence in three months: Suchitwa Mission
Suchitwa Mission executive director U V Jose said that efforts are on to bring strict regulations and streamlining of food waste provided to pig farms by LSGIs.
“There are agents or service providers dealing between the waste generators and the pig farms. We need to bring in strict regulations to make them a part of our waste management system. This has become a lucrative business for a section of people,” Jose said.
He said the regulation and licensing will be introduced for pig farms in three months. “Our plan is to streamline all these activities by introducing a digital platform, which will be part of the app Haritha Mithram. The quantity of waste required for each farm will be assessed and the waste will be transported in GPS-enabled vehicles. PCB has brought in relaxations in the norms to provide licences to pig farms,” he added.
Waste mgmt system under scanner
The fire at Kochi’s Brahmapuram plant last year and the death of a sanitation worker in the filth-filled Amayizhanchan canal in the capital recently have brought the state’s waste management system under the scanner