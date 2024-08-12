Efforts to classify & license pig farms in Kerala drag on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The move to classify and license pig farms in Kerala, which manage approximately 1,800 tonnes of food waste generated daily, is dragging on. It is learnt that only 10% of the approximately 12,000 pig farms in the state have received approvals from the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) and the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Though an expert committee was constituted with members from the animal husbandry department, local self-government department (LSGD) and the PCB to formulate proper guidelines to legalise the farms, not much progress has been made.

Many LSGIs across the state are dependent on pig farms for the disposal of food waste in the absence of waste treatment infrastructure. However, the government has failed to streamline and regulate pig farms and LSGIs’ waste management. That has led to the mushrooming of agencies and service providers and their incursion into the state’s waste management system.

According to the Pig Farmers’ Association (PFA), Kerala, the industry -- with an annual turnover of Rs 2,155 crore -- provides direct jobs to around 55,000 people and indirectly benefits one lakh people in the state. “We have been urging the government to provide proper licence and clearance for the farms. Last year, in July, the government set up a panel to come up with guidelines to provide classification and licence for pig farms but the efforts are yet to reach fruition,” PFA state secretary K Bhasi told TNIE.