Former Minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away; Politician with a clean image, progressive outlook

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : One of the few UDF leaders who appreciated the concept of decentralisation and relevance of a three-tier panchayati raj system in its initial days, senior Muslim League leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty who passed away on Sunday, was a unique exception among his political contemporaries.

At a time when the local self-government system was emerging, Kutty could easily grasp the concept in its entirety, and effectively lead the same. Though he had a very short tenure as the state local self-government minister, he could effectively take on the builders’ lobby that was obviously keen to bypass building norms set by local bodies. In fact, some of his decisions were such that it often invited wrath, even from within.

A politician with a clean image and progressive outlook, he had a special interest towards decentralisation and Panchayati Raj. A leader with integrity, Kutty commanded respect across the political spectrum and maintained close ties with Left leaders like V S Achuthananthan.

“Ideological barriers never stood in his way, in executing the right decisions. He used to visit CDS often. In fact, he used to tease Left politicians over the state government’s insistence over certain clearances for panchayats,” said sources. Himself a well-read person, his assembly speeches were often laced with literary quotes and annotations, much to the delight of his audience.

Senior CPM leader K Radhakrishnan MP who shared a personal bond with Kutty, termed him a close friend. “We were together in the district council in 1991. Later, he went to the assembly, following a bypoll. We were together in the state assembly for a decade.

He used to be an active Parliamentarian who took special interest during the discussion on legislations and the running of assembly committees. While speaking in the assembly, he was always to the point. Later, as LSG minister, too, he was able to effectively perform his duties,” Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

Kutty was a leader who held a clear developmental vision for the state, said former chief secretary S M Vijayanand. As an array of political leaders chose to put it, Kutty was one who carried forward the legacy of old-world politicians.