Kerala: More than 100 epicentres of landslides found in Vilangad

KOZHIKODE: The drone surveys continued on Sunday to estimate the extent of damage in the Vilangad landslides. Landslides are estimated to have occurred in over 100 epicentres, as per the information received during the surveys in the area.

The survey was conducted in Manjacheeli and Panom areas on Saturday and Sunday in association with a private firm, Dronimagination in Ernakulam, on the instructions of the Kozhikode district collector. According to the district authorities, after the drone surveys, it will be clarified whether the area is habitable, cultivable, fit for rehabilitation, etc.

Meanwhile, an expert team will visit Vilangad which has been devastated by landslides. A four-member team comprising a geologist, hydrologist, soil conservationist and hazard analyst will reach the area on Monday. A report on rehabilitation will be given after inspecting the landslide-prone areas in the region.

In the multiple landslides that occurred on July 30, 14 houses in Vilangad were completely destroyed, and two bridges and a road were washed away. About 120 houses were partially damaged and crops were destroyed.

The drone survey launched by the revenue department on Saturday revealed landslides and damage in more areas. The loss will be calculated by adding the information collected through the drone and the data available from the victims and various departments.

Meanwhile, the deadline has been extended to August 20 for residents and the victims to report the details of the damage caused by the landslide.