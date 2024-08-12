Quarry approvals in ecologically fragile areas leave Greens worried in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Greens have expressed deep concern over the approval of quarrying activities in ecologically sensitive areas across the state, citing that uncontrolled blasting could potentially trigger landslides. They highlighted the presence of numerous quarries in the Meppadi and Muppainad panchayats of Wayanad, which are classified as red zones. Recently, the controversial reopening of a granite quarry at Valathur, just 2km ariel distance from Mundakkai, had sparked further alarm.
N Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, expressed shock at the rapid reclassification of zones from red to green. “We are astounded by the speed of these zoning changes. There appears to be a mafia involved in facilitating this process. Quarries are being approved in areas where even house permits are extremely difficult to obtain,” he said.
Regulations stipulate that no quarry should be permitted within 50 metres of a house. In Valathur, one house lies within 45 metres, with several others within 60 metres. Environmental activists allege that the lone house owner was intimidated by the quarry operator to prevent complaints.
Officials from the Geological Survey of India and the Mining and Geology Department have also voiced concerns about political pressure to approve quarry operations. “We designate zones as red based on thorough studies, but political interventions often push for these zones to be reclassified as green. We are pressured to downplay the risks to address livelihood concerns,” said one officer.
The officer also noted that some quarry owners secure favourable court orders for site-specific studies, which fail to account for the broader impacts of quarrying. Quarrying can cause severe environmental damage, with cracks in the rocks facilitating water seepage and increasing the risk of landslides.
Environmental activists argue that insufficient efforts have been made to regulate the growing number of resorts and quarries by assessing the capacity of ecologically sensitive areas. They believe quarries on the western slopes of the Western Ghats contribute to landslides on the eastern slopes, such as those affecting Mundakkai.
V K Santhosh Kumar, general convenor of Jilla Paristhithi Samrakshana Ekopana Samithi, criticised the lack of efforts to properly fill dysfunctional quarries as per regulations. Instead, the government is allowing inland fishing in the water-filled quarries. Last year, overflowing quarries triggered a landslide in Pothukal, Malappuram.