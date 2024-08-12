Quarry approvals in ecologically fragile areas leave Greens worried in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Greens have expressed deep concern over the approval of quarrying activities in ecologically sensitive areas across the state, citing that uncontrolled blasting could potentially trigger landslides. They highlighted the presence of numerous quarries in the Meppadi and Muppainad panchayats of Wayanad, which are classified as red zones. Recently, the controversial reopening of a granite quarry at Valathur, just 2km ariel distance from Mundakkai, had sparked further alarm.

N Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, expressed shock at the rapid reclassification of zones from red to green. “We are astounded by the speed of these zoning changes. There appears to be a mafia involved in facilitating this process. Quarries are being approved in areas where even house permits are extremely difficult to obtain,” he said.

Regulations stipulate that no quarry should be permitted within 50 metres of a house. In Valathur, one house lies within 45 metres, with several others within 60 metres. Environmental activists allege that the lone house owner was intimidated by the quarry operator to prevent complaints.

Officials from the Geological Survey of India and the Mining and Geology Department have also voiced concerns about political pressure to approve quarry operations. “We designate zones as red based on thorough studies, but political interventions often push for these zones to be reclassified as green. We are pressured to downplay the risks to address livelihood concerns,” said one officer.