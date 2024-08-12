Three killed after bikes collide head-on in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people died in a road accident at Pulloormukku near Kallaambalam on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Nidhin Babu, 29, of Nagaroor, Akshay, 21, of Karavaram and Anandu, 18, of Nedumparambu.

The accident occurred by 10 pm when the bikes in which the youths were travelling had a head on collision. The bikes were coming from opposite directions.

The residents, who heard the crash sound, recovered the body of Nidhin, who had died at the spot and was lying among the bushes on the roadside. The deceased and the injured were then taken to the hospital.

Akshay and Anandu, who sustained serious head injuries passed away soon after being moved to the hospital. Another youth, who sustained a serious injury, is undergoing treatment.