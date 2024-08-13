Fading print in receipts: Warrant for MD, Paliyekkara toll plaza, NHAI

THRISSUR: Thrissur District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has issued a warrant for the Managing Director of Guruvayur Infrastructure Limited that runs Paliyekkara Toll plaza and the Project Implementation Unit of NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) for issuing toll receipts with fading print, despite an order not to do so.

Thrissur native George Thattil lodged a complaint with the consumer court alleging that the authorities at Paliyekkara toll plaza issued him a bill for the Rs 55 toll fee and its print faded away before he reached home. The bill also lacked a serial number and an official seal.

He also alleged that as the construction works of NH 544 from Mannuthy to Vadakkenchery were incomplete, toll collection was illegal. In the wake of the complaint, the court sought an explanation from the contract company (Guruvayur Infrastructure) and the NHAI.

The firm and the NHAI argued that the complaint was unreasonable as they followed the rules and the work was done as per the agreement before starting toll collection. However, the fact about the ink fading on the bills went unexplained.

Hence, proper directions were issued to the company and the NHAI to issue proper bills and also to complete the pending road works without much delay. The company and the NHAI were also told to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 to Thattil for issuing improper bills.

As the company and the authority failed to follow the orders of the consumer court, warrants were issued through the police for both the contract company and the Project Implementation Unit of the NHAI.