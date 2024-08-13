Kerala government announces major reforms in building construction regulations

The minister also announced major relaxation of parking rules for turfs. Currently, LSGs are granting permits for turfs under the assembly occupancy category, which requires parking facilities similar to an auditorium. The minister said turfs without galleries do not require such extensive parking and relaxations would be given. The parking requirement for schools, colleges, hostels will also be amended.

Dedicated call centre to curb corruption

In an effort to effectively address public grievances and ensure timely delivery of services, the LSGD has decided to introduce a dedicated call centre and WhatsApp number. The minister said that immediate action would be taken based on the complaint. He said a revised Service Rights Law incorporating a slew of people-friendly provisions has been notified. The minister said that strict action would be taken against officials who summon applicants unnecessarily to offices.

The minister said that internal vigilance officers would be assigned to oversee local self government institutions to ensure the effective delivery of public services. These officers track file movement and service delivery timelines using K-Smart and online systems. Weekly reports are to be submitted to the Principal Director of LSGD and ministerial-level reviews of the same will be held every two weeks.

Uniform user fee for waste collection

M B Rajesh said that the practice of charging separate fees for different types of non-biodegradable waste would be discontinued. He said a standard user fee would be introduced. He said that the user fee for waste collection from commercial establishment would be fixed based on the quantity of waste they generate.

New design wing, quality monitoring labs for projects

The LSGD has decided to establish a new design wing for executing major projects. Currently, the LSGIs are depending on engineering colleges and outside agencies for the job. The minister said that there were growing complaints from the part of the local bodies that the projects were becoming more expensive because of this. Minister said that quality monitoring labs would be established to ensure high standards for infrastructure project.