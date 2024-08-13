Kerala govt launches new online portal, ‘Dreamvestor’ project

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated a new online portal to streamline the activities of entrepreneurship development clubs (ED Clubs) functioning in educational institutions across the state and launched the ‘Dreamvestor’ project, which aims to nurture innovative entrepreneurial ideas among students and help them start ventures.

The portal was launched during a meeting of coordinators of ED clubs, organised by the department of industries and commerce, Government of Kerala, in Kochi. Through this, the government aims to enhance the entrepreneurial culture among students.

Each ED club receives a grant of Rs 20,000 per financial year. The minister announced that from this financial year, the assistance will be provided in three tiers: beginner, intermediate, and advanced, based on the classification of the clubs.