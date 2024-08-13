Kerala includes fake news detection, fact-checking in school textbooks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After training around 20 lakh school students to identify fake news and misinformation on social media, the state education department has made it a part of the revised school curriculum. It has now been included in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) textbooks for Classes V and VII.

The pioneering initiative assumes significance as the UK has decided to include similar portions in its national curriculum following recent incidents of unrest fuelled by misinformation on social media.

“The new ICT textbook includes chapters that equip students to identify fake news and malicious content,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the state general education department.

The department has also decided to incorporate the latest developments in the field when the ICT textbooks for Classes VI, VIII, IX and X will be revised next year.

The new curriculum not only teaches students to identify fake news and verify its authenticity, but the chapter titled ‘Let’s Search the Internet’ in the Class V textbook also covers how to effectively manage screen time. Similarly, the Class VII ICT textbook’s chapter titled ‘Let’s Search and Find’ elaborates on the importance of verifying the authenticity of information and explains why spreading or sharing false information is a crime.

Furthermore, the ICT textbook also includes precautions to be taken before sharing information with others, the need to educate those who provide such information of the potential consequences and the concept of copyright.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the country, 4 lakh students have been given the opportunity to learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Class VII ICT textbook. Textbooks are available in Malayalam, English, Kannada and Tamil media at www.samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.