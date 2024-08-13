Minister Roshy Augustine: No need to panic over Mullaperiyar dam safety

IDUKKI: Amid growing concerns about the safety of the 128-year-old Mullaperiyar dam and ongoing social media campaigns calling for its decommissioning, a high-level meeting was held at the Idukki District Collectorate on Monday. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, addressing the meeting, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns.

“A new dam at Mullaperiyar has been a long-standing demand in Kerala, and Keralites, irrespective of their political affiliations, share a unified stance on this issue. With the ongoing case in the Supreme Court between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, we are hopeful for a favourable verdict soon,” he stated.

The minister also noted that efforts would be made to explore out-of-court solutions to the issue. He reassured the public that there is currently no immediate danger related to the dam’s safety. “Strengthening the dam management system is essential, and we will enhance coordination between departments and officials to ensure this,” Augustine added.

The meeting also decided to instruct the police to take action against those spreading fake rumours on social media about a possible dam break. “The activities of vloggers spreading such misinformation will be strictly curtailed,” the minister warned. In addition, the district collector directed officials to prepare a comprehensive safety plan and assign specific responsibilities. Panchayat-level Jagratha Samithis will be convened under the leadership of Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman to oversee local preparedness efforts.