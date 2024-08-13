Mixed bag for Kerala state universities in NIRF rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The all-India ranks announced under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Monday offered a mixed bag for the universities in the state. Kerala University retained its position as the top-ranked varsity in the state, improving its rank from 24 last year to 21.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) also bettered its rank from 37 to 34. However, MG University dropped six ranks from 31 to settle at 37 and Calicut University slipped to the 89th rank from the 70th spot last year.

In the category of state public university, Kerala University bagged the all-India ninth spot, followed by Cusat at 10 MGU at 11 and Calicut University at 43.

Among colleges, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, wrested the state’s top rank from University College, Thiruvananthapuram. While Rajagiri improved its rank from 30 last year to 20, University College also bettered its position from 26 to 22. St Teresa’s College, Kochi (46), Sacred Heart College, Kochi (48), and Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram (49) figured in the top 50.