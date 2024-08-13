Mixed bag for Kerala state universities in NIRF rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The all-India ranks announced under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Monday offered a mixed bag for the universities in the state. Kerala University retained its position as the top-ranked varsity in the state, improving its rank from 24 last year to 21.
Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) also bettered its rank from 37 to 34. However, MG University dropped six ranks from 31 to settle at 37 and Calicut University slipped to the 89th rank from the 70th spot last year.
In the category of state public university, Kerala University bagged the all-India ninth spot, followed by Cusat at 10 MGU at 11 and Calicut University at 43.
Among colleges, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, wrested the state’s top rank from University College, Thiruvananthapuram. While Rajagiri improved its rank from 30 last year to 20, University College also bettered its position from 26 to 22. St Teresa’s College, Kochi (46), Sacred Heart College, Kochi (48), and Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram (49) figured in the top 50.
In the category of engineering institutes, NIT Calicut was ranked at 25, two spots down from last year. While Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology was ranked 51 in the category, IIT Palakkad bagged the 64th position. Among management institutes, IIM-Kozhikode retained the all-India third rank this year as well. NIT Calicut (76), Cusat (81) and Rajagiri Business School (93) also figured in the top 100 in the same category.
In the medical institutes category, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (13), and Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram (42), figured in the top 100. Among dental colleges, Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, was the only institution that figured in the ranking. National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, was ranked 38 among law institutes.
In the architecture and planning category, NIT Calicut bagged the all-India third rank, followed by College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (18). Kerala Agricultural University was ranked 16th and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies bagged the 30th rank in the agriculture and allied sectors category.
KU retains position
